Hi! I’m Eliza, but you can call me Lize. I’m the owner of a cozy, private tattoo studio down by the seaside in Point Leo on the Mornington Peninsula. I specialize in Stick and Poke tattooing, a non-electric method that adds a unique touch to every design. My studio is one of the few places on the peninsula where you can experience hand-poke tattoos.





If tattoos aren’t your style, I also offer two distinct types of Intuitive Design artworks. If you wish to purchase either of my Intuitive drawings, please send me a DM on my Instagram or send me a message via the contact page.





For more information about Stick and Poke, visit the FAQ section. If you have any questions or wish to book a session, feel free to reach out with a message!





Instagram: @lize.pokes.tattoos